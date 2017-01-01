Maersk Invests in Carrier’s Natural Refrigerant Container Units

SINGAPORE -

100 NaturaLINE® units ordered for operational testing

Striving to further reduce the environmental impact of its global shipping operations, Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping line, has ordered the first 100 of a total of 200 refrigerated containers to be chilled by Carrier Transicold’s NaturaLINE® natural-refrigerant based system. Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Carrier Transicold’s highly efficient NaturaLINE is the first container refrigeration system to use the natural refrigerant carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a safe and non-ozone depleting gas with a global warming potential (GWP) of one. There is no additional global warming impact resulting from any potential refrigerant leaks, as is the case with traditional systems, since the NaturaLINE unit uses carbon dioxide repurposed from outdoor air. It is also unaffected by phase downs of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants and is relatively inexpensive. It is classified as A1 for low toxicity and no flame propagation.

“To meet our sustainability goals and stay ahead of the new EU legislation, Maersk Line is keen to carefully evaluate all alternatives to the current synthetic refrigerants,” says Ingrid Uppelschoten-Snelderwaard, head of global equipment, Maersk Line. “The NaturaLINE system is an advanced technology with interesting potential for reefers. We chose it after laboratory testing of the unit’s performance with perishable and frozen commodities and look forward to gaining further operational experience with the system.”

“We are pleased that Maersk Line sees potential in the NaturaLINE unit to help it achieve its ambitious sustainability goals,” says David Appel, president, Carrier Transicold & Refrigeration Systems. “Carrier shares Maersk Line’s goals of improving the efficiency and sustainability of global container shipping, which protects the world’s perishable food supply and other goods as they move through the cold chain to the consumer.”

The NaturaLINE units are being installed on 40-foot high-cube containers with anticipated delivery in the first quarter. Maersk Line will initially deploy the units on closed-loop routes between Europe and the Americas. Crew and landside training on unit operation and service is already underway.

Maersk Line is the world’s largest container shipping company, known for reliable, flexible and eco-efficient services that provide ocean transportation in all parts of the world. With a fleet of 260,000 refrigerated containers, Maersk Line has the industry’s largest refrigerated container capacity. The shipping line is part of the Maersk Group, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The NaturaLINE unit order follows a series of orders for Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE machines totaling more than 11,000 in 2016 purchased for replacement and fleet expansion.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 45 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with the most advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. Visit www.transicold.carrier.com for more information. Follow Carrier Transicold on Twitter: @SmartColdChain.

